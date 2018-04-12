North Delta happenings: week of April 12

THIS WEEK
• CFUW Book Sale: April 12-14; Scottsdale Centre; Canadian Federation of University Women’s North Delta/Surrey chapter is holding its annual book sale in order to raise funds to provide bursaries to the five North Delta high schools and also a bursary for Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Unsold books are donated to Write to Read (who provide books for first nations communities) and to local thrift stores. Donations of books prior to our sale are always welcome. For more information about donating books or about our club , contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.
• Watershed Creek Fish Release: April 15, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Watershed Park (11660 Kittson Pky.); The Watershed Creek Fish Release is an annual event that allows you to experience the park through activities, children’s crafts, habitat planting, interactive presentations and a free tour starting at Pinewood Elementary. And of course, the afternoon culminates to the release of 25,000 chum salmon fry into the creek. (The tour kicks off at 11:30 and ends at the fish release.) Register today at rsvp@delta.ca.
• Poetry Night in Punjabi: April 17, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.
• Spring Clean-Up: April 18 and 19; Spring Clean-Up is an annual program where normal garbage volume limits are waived and residents can place excess or bulky household material at the curbside for collection. Please note, only residents that receive Delta’s weekly garbage collection service are eligible to participate. For restrictions and a list of what’s accepted, visit delta.ca/services/garbage-recycling/spring-clean-up.
COMING UP
• Rabbitats – How to Properly Enrich the Life of Your Rabbit & Small Animal: April 19, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register call 604-940-7111.
• Paws 4 Stories: April 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Paws 4 Stories is a St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog community service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. (Dogs make very supportive listeners.) Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited. so please register by phone or in person after 10 a.m. on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.
• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: April 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• Fashion Design and Illustration: April 25, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you have a passion for fashion? Do you like to design? Are you an aspiring fashion designer or illustrator? Join us for an information session with the staff from Kwantlen University’s fashion design and technology department.
• Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair: April 28 to 29; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner; Join us for the fourth annual Delta/Surrey Regional Heritage Fair. It’s a free, bilingual educational initiative that encourages students to explore Canadian history and heritage through project-based learning. Open to students in Delta and Surrey, the fair is an exciting event where students present history project displays and learn about Canadian history through interactive workshops and field trips. For more information, visit deltaheritagefair.wordpress.com.
• Navigating the Health Care Maze: May 2, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Navigating our complex health-care system while suffering with an acute or chronic health condition can be overwhelming. Come learn about your rights as a patient. Using new strategies and techniques, discover how to best navigate the health-care system and feel more confident about the choices you make. Presenter Lorraine Bosha, founder and CEO of Shield Health Advocates, has seen both sides of our health-care system, as a cancer patient and as a registered nurse.
• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Gardening with Water Restrictions: May 5, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Get ready for another hot and dry summer. When it comes to conserving water in the garden, it’s all about the soil. Learn about watering techniques, the benefits of native plants, and the effects of mulching and composting to help you maintain your lawn and garden when water restrictions are in effect. Workshop will include a prize draw.
• Free Pesticide Drop-Off: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Engineering Operations Works Yard parking lot (5404 64th St.); To help you dispose of unused and leftover household pesticides, Delta is hosting a free residential pesticide drop-off day. Keep in mind that pesticides are accepted for free at the Scott Road Bottle Depot all year round. Only the following products will be accepted: liquids, solids and aerosols, domestic pesticides only, with a maximum container size of 10 litres. Must be labelled with poison symbol and a pest control product registration number (e.g. PCP Reg. #2464). For more information on accepted items, please visit regeneration.ca/programs.
• Poetry Night in Punjabi: May 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.
• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Managing the Chafer Beetle: May 30, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Chafer beetles are an emerging pest in Delta and can cause significant damage to your lawn. Learn about proper lawn maintenance to help prevent an infestation, and how to identify and treat a chafer beetle infestation naturally using nematodes. Workshop will include a prize draw.
• Summer Jobs 101: May 31, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Finding a job is tough, but that’s just the beginning. Are you between 15 and 25 years old? Join us for an information session hosted by career counsellors from WorkBC Delta and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC. Learn where to start, how to apply, resumé tips and the top three interview skills.
MONTHLY EVENTS
• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.
• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.
• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.
