North Delta happening: week of Feb. 7

Salmon fishermen dot the Fraser River in their two-man skiffs circa 1900. Learn more about Annieville’s Fraser fishing fleet Feb. 9 at the George Mackie Library. (Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Archives)

THIS WEEK

• Restorative Yoga: Thursdays, Feb. 7 through March 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Restorative Yoga for people living with cancer can help deepen relaxation, increase flexibility and heighten breath and body awareness. Join our yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Dining with David and Lucy: Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Join chefs David and Lucy from the Kennedy’s Café Eighty-Ate for a fine dining experience. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased from the centre’s customer service desk. Recreation for 50+. For more information and registration call 604-594-2717.

• Our North Delta — Annieville’s Fraser Fishing Fleet: Feb. 9, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; At the end of the 19th century, folk said that there were so many salmon in the Fraser River that you could walk across the water on their backs. Fishermen arrived at Annieville, many from Norway, and canneries were built that employed people from many nations. Come and hear the story of the Fraser fishing fleet. Presented by the Delta Heritage Society’s North Delta Advisory Group.

• Dancin’ in the Rain: Feb. 9, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; This stormy winter can’t get us down! Come and join us for a fun evening of dancing. Tickets are $20, and include a glass of bubbly, light refreshments and dancing with DJ Mark. Singles and couples welcome. Cash bar. Come shake off those winter blues. Contact the church’s office at trinitylutheran_church@telus.net or 604-584-0111 for tickets.

COMING UP

• Valentine’s Day Family Fun Time: Feb. 14, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your family. Come and try your hand at crafts, enjoy story time and take part of indoor gym activities for caregivers and preschoolers. All families, childcare and preschools are welcome. Each child receives a free book. Presented by DeltaKids, the City of Delta and the Delta Community Literacy Committee.

• Valentine’s Day Family Amazing Race: Feb. 14, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your family. Teams compete in Amazing Race-style activities. Come with at least one adult and one school-aged child. The race is free and fun, and there’s a chance to win prizes. Presented by DeltaKids, the City of Delta and the Delta Community Literacy Committee.

• 60s Love-in Peace Party: Feb. 16, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Groove to 60s tunes performed by Greg Hampson. Themed threads encouraged. Recreation for 50+. Tickets cost $10 for members and $12 for guests. Get tickets before Feb. 14. For more information, call 604-594-2717.

• Patrolling the Port: Feb. 20, 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Don’t miss the next free Vancouver Fraser Port Authority presentation. Keeping Canada’s largest port safe and efficient is a 24/7 responsibility. Learn about the global perspective on local shipping, who oversees marine safety, and why harbor patrol inspects ships. Registration is required before Feb. 14 by calling 604-665-9635, visiting portvancouver/delta.com or stopping by the Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office (5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.). Presentation also available at the Ladner Pioneer Library on Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• Open Mic Night: Feb. 22, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Coldest Night of the Year —Delta: Feb 23, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.; Deltassist is a partner charity in Delta’s Coldest Night of the Year event. This is a national walking fundraiser, and the money raised will go towards supporting Deltassist’s community services to help those in need in our city. For more information or to register, volunteer or donate, head to cnoy.org/location/delta.

• Delta Idol: Feb. 23, 7 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th Ave.; Make your way to the Tsawwassen Arts Centre to witness performances by some of Delta’s most talented youth. Tickets cost $11 at the door or over the phone at 604-943-9437. For more info go to delta.ca/discover-delta/festivals-events/delta-idol.

• Navigating the Mental Health System: Feb. 26, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; North Delta; This is a free opportunity provided by Fraser Health to learn everything you want/need to know about the mental health system. Please call 1-833-898-6200 and leave a message on the south mailbox for Semone Trautman for more info. For more on mental health and substance use family support services and resources, visit fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/mental-health-and-substance-use/mental-health-substance-use-family-support-services-and-resources.

• Seaquam Secondary Grad Showcase: Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary School theatre; Always a great event at Seaquam Secondary, it’s a fun night of entertainment and prom fashions, and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers with all proceeds to the kids’ dry grad event. There are fantastic prizes to be won and it’s a fun family night out to support the school and kids! This year’s grads are all working extremely hard to put the show together, as are the parent volunteers and our director Ms. Kayla Gardner, who is a teacher at the school and who also graduated from Seaquam not so long ago. Tickets cost $15 and are available at squareup.com/store/seaquam2019drygrad.

• Rock the Arts Puppet Show: March 2, 1 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Superhero Showdown teaches children about compassion, kindness and the power of perseverance. This high-energy 40-minute interactive puppet show is followed by a 20-minute hands-on workshop that teaches children about the art of puppetry. This unique show and workshop combination allows for all ages to be involved and engaged. Price is $10 for first ticket, $8 for additional tickets, and available by calling 604-952-3000 or heading online at deltareg.ca (barcode #422619).

• After-School Button-Making Workshop for Teens: March 4, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Drop in on the first Monday of the month for our after-school button-making workshop for teens and leave with shiny new buttons. You can create images inspired by your favourite books, or your own artwork. The library will provide all the materials (including discarded graphic novels and magazines), so all you need to bring are your ideas.

• Climbing Your Family Tree: March 6, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Interested in tracing your family tree or learning more about your family history? Join Eunice Robinson, education co-ordinator of the British Columbia Genealogical Society, for a two-hour workshop and learn more abut the resources that are available. RSVP at your local library or register online.

• Magic Cabaret: March 15, 7:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; Multi-award winning entertainers Jordan “the Card Wizard” Vo and Care “the storyteller” Elise bring an adult-friendly evening of magic, mystery, and mentalism to the Tsawwassen Arts Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available by calling 604-943-9437 or visiting deltareg.ca (barcode #423041).

• Tacky Hard Times Dinner: March 23, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Kennedy Centre is hosting a delicious hard times dinner with live entertainment from vintage rock & roll four-piece the Braidwood Band. Step out in casual dress or your own version of tacky hard times attire. Tickets cost $20 for members, $25 for guests, and go on sale Monday, February 11 at 11 a.m. Contact the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717 to register. Event for those 50 and over.

• World’s End Open Doubles Fun-spiel: March 30; North Delta Recreation Centre; Delta Thistle Curling Club is hosting this fun one-day open doubles spiel to wrap up the season. Entry costs $40 per player ($20 for junior curlers). Teams are guaranteed three-4 games in a pool-based format, with prizes for pool winners. Enjoy food, more food, and drink specials. Register online at delta-thistle.curling.io/en/events/4013-the-worlds-end, or contact the club at info@deltathistle.ca or 604-594-2323.

• After-School Button-Making Workshop for Teens: April 1, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Drop in on the first Monday of the month for our after-school button-making workshop for teens and leave with shiny new buttons. You can create images inspired by your favourite books, or your own artwork. The library will provide all the materials (including discarded graphic novels and magazines), so all you need to bring are your ideas.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Mah-jong Meet-Up: Mondays through April 29 (except for Feb. 18 and April 22), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you looking for a fun weekly activity to play with others? Mah-jong has been a popular pastime for centuries, first played in China during the Qing dynasty. Similar to rummy, this game uses tiles and involves skill, strategy and a bit of chance. If you have your own game set, please feel free to bring it with you.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Diana Brinton at 778-791-1166.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 28, and Fridays, Jan. 11 through June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through May 28, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 4:30p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resumé writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 30, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through May 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Chronic Conditions Self-Management: Fridays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; Do you live with a chronic health condition? This free six-week workshop helps people living with chronic health conditions and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. For more info contact Self-Management BC at 604-940-1273 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca.

MONTHLY

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Friday Philosophers’ Club: Last Friday of the month, Jan. 25 through April 26, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join Lara McIntyre, a local registered professional counsellor and hypnotherapist, in this moderated meet-up for anyone (no experience needed) interested in philosophical discussion. Come on the last Friday of each month to explore the meaning of life and beyond in a safe and inclusive space.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMING SOON

• Group Grief Support for Adults: Wednesdays, Feb. 27 through April 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining this safe and supportive group for bereaved adults where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Suicide Grief Support Group: Tuesdays, March 26 to May 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you had a recent loss due to suicide and want the support of others in similar circumstances? Then join our adult Suicide Grief Support Group where you can share your feelings and thoughts in a safe and supportive environment, learn about coping strategies and resources, and develop community with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. The group is complementary and co-sponsored by the Delta Hospice Society and the Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre.

• Restorative Yoga: Thursdays, April 4 to May 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Restorative yoga for people living with cancer can help deepen relaxation, increase flexibility and heighten breath and body awareness. Join our yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

