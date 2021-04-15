Non-profit plans musical renaissance in the Comox Valley

A non-profit society hopes to keep musical theatre alive this summer in the Comox Valley.

Three Legged Dog Productions is preparing for a summer residency at Filberg Park in Comox. Tim Penney photo

Three Legged Dog Productions is preparing for a summer residency at Filberg Park in Comox. It plans to stage nine performances over three weekends in July and August. The cast will feature four vocalists and two musicians.

“Without theatre the past year, we’ve felt a piece of our heart missing,” board president Chelsea Keene told regional directors at the April 12 Electoral Area Services Committee meeting. “I think it’s a huge part of the Comox Valley. We have an incredible cultural demographic.”

Keene is one of the four vocalists, along with vice-president Kate Morrison, Alexander Nicoll and Nathaniel Johnson. They would be accompanied by Sean Mooney on piano, and Beau Stocker on percussion.

The Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association would provide beverage service at the performances.

The non-profit is asking the CVRD to contribute $3,000 to offset costs of venue and equipment rental.

Area C director Edwin Grieve — himself a musician/performer — said the biggest issue with Island Health is washrooms, which require constant cleaning as the coronavirus pandemic wears on.

Directors will consider the request and provide the company with an answer at a later date.

Pat Mckenna founded Three Legged Dog Productions in 2017. That year, its debut show was Guys and Dolls at the Sid Williams Theatre. It followed up with Once Upon a Mattress in 2018, and Jesus Christ Superstar in 2019. They hope to present Mamma Mia in 2022 at the Sid.

