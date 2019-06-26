Nominations open for the 15th annual Arty Awards in Abbotsford

Awards recognize achievement in the arts in nine categories

Chris Silver of Sumas First Nation opened the 2018 Arty Awards with a blessing. Nominations are now open for this year's awards. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Nominations are now open for the 15th annual Arty Awards, hosted by the Abbotsford Arts Council.

Entries can be submitted by someone in the arts community, a friend, or by the artist or group themselves, and will be accepted until Aug. 9.

Awards will be presented in the categories of performing arts, lifestyle, media arts, youth achievement, literary arts, arts advocate, visual arts, and emerging artist, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The awards will be presented during a crystal anniversary celebration on Sept. 28 at The Reach Gallery Museum.

Harry Doupe, a writer and producer with more than two decades of awards show experience, will return as Arty Awards coordinator, while the hosting duties will fall to last year’s winner in the performing arts category, local stand-up comedian Cliff Prang.

Nomination forms and more information are available online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com or in person at the Kariton Art Gallery, 2387 Ware St.

More information is also available by calling 604-852-9358 or emailing artyawards@abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

