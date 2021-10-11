Nominations open for 2021 Fraser Valley Music Awards

Recording grant also available as part of this year's awards; event planned Nov. 18

Nominations are now being accepted for the Fraser Valley Music Awards. (Stock photo by Firmbee from Pixabay)

More than a dozen awards and $10,170 are up for grabs this year for the sixth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards, hosted by CIVL Radio.

There are more than 10 categories in various genres, as well as demographic and fan vote recognition opportunities.

In addition, CIVL is teaming up with Common Room for the second year in a row for the awarding of the Common Room Recording Grant. The $3,500 grant will be awarded to one artist to produce their first professional recording.

Each winner will receive a cash prize for being the highest adjudicated applicant in their category.

Artists whose adjudicated submissions are nominated for a 2021 FVMA are automatically eligible for participation in the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote, where the more votes they get, the more cash they win.

Nominations for the awards are open at fvma.civl.ca until mid-October. Applications for the recording grant are at commonroommusic.co/recording-grant.

The Fraser Valley Music Awards and the awarding of the Common Room Recording Grant will take place in person Nov. 18, if public health guidelines permit.

Details will be finalized once nominations are announced.

New on the CIVL website this year is a comprehensive archive of artist pages for each Fraser Valley Music Award nominee and winner in every category going back to 2017, along with links to their online and social media content.

Abbotsford News