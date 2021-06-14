Nominations now open for 2021 Arty Awards

Singer Ben Cottrill performs during the 2019 Arty Awards at The Reach Gallery Museum, the last time the event was held in person. Cottrill received the award in the performing arts category. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Nominations are now open for the 17th annual Arty Awards, hosted by the Abbotsford Arts Council.

Entries can be submitted by someone in the arts community, a friend, or by the artist or group themselves and will be accepted until June 30.

Awards will be presented in the categories of performing arts, lifestyle, media arts, youth achievement, literary arts, arts advocate, visual arts, and emerging artist, as well as Lifetime Achievement.

The awards ceremony takes place Saturday, Sept. 25. As of now, the event will be held online, but the possible loosening of COVID-19 restrictions could result in changes.

Nomination forms and more information are available online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com.

Abbotsford News