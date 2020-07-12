The 16th annual Arty Awards will be accepting nominations until Aug. 1. (Submitted photo)

Nomination period closing soon for Abbotsford’s Arty Awards

Deadline of Aug. 1 set for 16th annual event which highlights local artists

The nomination period for the 16th annual Arty Awards is coming soon.

Submissions for the event must be received by 5 p.m. on Aug. 1.

This initiative of the Abbotsford Arts Council celebrates and highlights the achievements and contributions of local artists to the Abbotsford community.

Entries can be submitted by someone in the arts community, a friend, or by the artist or group themselves. Categories include: Performing Arts, Lifestyle, Media Arts, Youth Achievement, Literary Arts, Arts Advocate, Visual Arts, and Emerging Artist.

Nomination forms, along with information on the nomination process, and a full breakdown of each category, can be found on the Abbotsford Arts Council’s website: abbotsfordartscouncil.com/submission. For additional information, email the group at artyawards@abbotsfordartscouncil.com .

Awards night will be hosted as a virtual event on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Abbotsford News

