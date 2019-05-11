NOCCA unveils upcoming season

Cancelled Vox Humana concert rescheduled and will now take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Trinity United Church in Vernon.

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association that was cancelled April 27 has officially been rescheduled.

The Vox Humana concert was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions between Victoria and the mainland. Organizers have confirmed that it will now take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Trinity United Church in Vernon.

Ticketholders need only present their tickets. Refunds are available. Additional tickets may be purchased through Ticket Seller or at the door for $40 adult and $20 youth. Please be aware that seating will be general admission.

NOCCA are also unveiling their 2019-2020 concert season, which will be presented at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. The season will include highlights such as Mendelssohn’s String Octet in E Flat Major, not previously performed in Vernon, a piano trio of international performers in their BC debut, the return of the phenomenal pianist, Charles Richard-Hamelin, the delights of the Baroque with cellist Elinor Frey and her trio, and Buzz Brass playing “Famous Inspirations” transcribed for brass quintet.

Saguenay and Lafayette String Quartets – Saturday, October 26, 2019

At the gala evening, NOCCA brings a program of three string octets performed by Victoria’s Lafayette String Quartet, and Chicoutimi’s Saguenay Quartet. These two internationally acclaimed string quartets will join forces to play string octets by Danish Niels Gade, Canadian Airat Ichmouratov, and also Felix Mendelssohn’s masterful String Octet in E Flat Major.

The Lafayette String Quartet formed in 1986, and is currently in residence at the University of Victoria. The Saguenay String Quartet, previously the Alcan Quartet, has played worldwide since its formation in 1989. Each of these fine players are well-known solo performers and mentors, as well as excelling in their devotion to ensemble performance.

Sords-Severn-Duvall Trio – Sunday, December 1, 2019

The international trio of Andrew Sords (violin – US), Luke Severn (cello – Australia), and Cheryl Duvall (piano – Canada), in their British Columbia debut will present ‘An Evening Celebrating Beethoven’ in honor of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. The program will include both the C minor and the Archduke trios, also Brahms’ lively Hungarian Dance #6 arranged for trio, Ravel’s rhapsodic Tzigane for violin and piano, and “when the world was young” for cello and piano premiered in 2018, composed by Luke Severn. This is a program designed to display the virtuosity of the performers, the mastery of the composers, and the timelessness of this superb music.

Charles Richard-Hamelin – Saturday, February 29, 2020

The Quebec-born pianist, Charles Richard-Hamelin brings an impressive set of credentials, including a master’s degree from Yale and appearances at prestigious festivals around the world. He also was unquestionably qualified to perform Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Saskatoon Symphony. At the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition, he was a silver medalist and laureate – the first Canadian to attain this honour.

“Richard-Hamelin is a supremely artistic, highly sensitive yet thoroughly masculine young pianist, whose strikingly original ideas remain true to the spirit of Chopin.” December 2016, Patrick Rucker

“Playing of this insight and maturity is rare. The pianist always displays sterling technique and agility.” Geoffrey Newman

Elinor Frey Trio – Saturday, March 28, 2020

Il Violoncello Italiano! will be presented on March 28, 2020 by the trio featuring renowned cellist Elinor Frey, with Christina Hutten on Harpsichord and Lucas Harris on Archlute. The program celebrates the cello music of the Italian Baroque’s best-known composer, Antonio Vivaldi, alongside his cellist colleague Antonio Vandini. The program also presents cello sonatas from thirty years before Vivaldi when Milanese cellist Angelo Maria Fiore wrote some of the very first cello sonatas, and more than thirty years after Vivaldi with music from Giuseppe Maria Dall’Abaco. The Trio will also perform a piece composed by current Canadian composer, Maxime McKinley. There will be a solo harpsichord Toccata by Scarlatti, and a solo archlute suite by Zamboni. In total, this program demonstrates the remarkable lyricism and brilliant virtuosity of the cello, coloured and enlivened by the accompaniment of the harpsichord and archlute.

Buzz Brass – Sunday, April 26, 2020

Catch the Buzz! is long overdue with their return to Vernon. These five musicians produce an orchestral-like sound despite their diminutive number. In little more than fifteen years they have become world renowned for their energy, their musical transcriptions and their ability to communicate with the audience. Buzz Brass presents their music as “if it had been written for two trumpets, one horn and two trombones”. “Simply exceptional”.

All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the dates listed. The cost for the series of five concerts is $125 for adults or $62.50 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available at Ticket Seller located in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 3800 33rd Street, on line at www.ticketseller.ca or by phone 250-549-7469. Current season ticket holders have received their renewal packages in the mail and have until mid-June to renew their existing seats.

In addition to the main five concert series, NOCCA will also be presenting the North Okanagan Youth Showcase of Excellence (NOYSE) for their biennial celebration of young North Okanagan performing artists. Auditions will be held the weekend of Jan. 18 and 19, 2020 with the performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

NOCCA has also teamed up with the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country to present Fire & Grace – duo of violinist Edwin Huizinga with guitarist Willian Coulter — on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30pm. Fire & Grace’s repertoire is vast, ranging from Bach to Vivaldi, tango to Celtic tunes, traditional Bulgarian to American fiddle tunes and waltzes. Tickets will be available through Kelowna Tickets www.kelownatickets.com or by phone 250-766-9309.

