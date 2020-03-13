No shortage of crowd-pleasing shows during March in Crofton

The Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton lives up to its destination as the Cowichan Valley’s live music destination, with another fabulous lineup of shows in March. (Photo by Don Bodger)

February was an exciting month at the Osborne Bay Pub in Crofton and there’s a lot more in store during March.

“Lots of lovely days filled with laughter and fun were had by all,” Patricia Berry, owner of Berry Music Co. Ltd. and general manager/marketing executive of the Osborne Bay Pub, noted of the February agenda.

A very busy Valentine’s weekend featured the pub’s 25th and 26th sold-out shows. Edie Daponte and her quartet shared the love on Valentine’s Day and then Barney Bentall, Shari Ulrich and Tom Taylor graced the stage two days later.

“In February, all five of our major shows were sold out,” added Berry.

“We are honoured to have the opportunity to provide a fun, comfortable space for everyone to get a little rest and relaxation with great food, service and music. Barney Bentall and Shari Ulrich were extremely impressed with how we transformed a pub into an elevated dinner and show venue. It was a magical evening.”

And now it’s into March with another fabulous month full of musical evenings, including two highlight shows: Blue Moon Marquee with Darcy Phillips on Friday, March 20 and Outlaw Country with David James and Big River on Saturday, March 28.

Tickets for Blue Moon Marquee and Darcy Phillips are $20 in advance at Eventbrite or at the pub and $25 at the door.

A.W. Cardinal (vocals/guitar) and Jasmine Colette (vocals/bass/drums) comprise Blue Moon Marquee, a gypsy blues band from the wild rose foothills of Alberta. They deliver an infectious mix of early blues, jazz country and popular songs.

Tickets for the Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings tribute show with David James and Big River are also $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

David James and Big River are often described as one of the most authentic Outlaw Country tribute shows touring today. Thousands of fans agree with those reviews, as they routinely sell out shows in venues large and small across Canada and the United States.

Lazy Mike and Carson Mallon, the father and son team, perform at the pub Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. There’s no cover.

The Soul Shakers get things shaking Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Soul Shakers have entertained audiences for more than a decade with their own brand of funky R&B dance music. They combine superb musicianship with five strong vocalists, led by lead vocalist Joyce (The Voice) Allensen.

The Junebugs make an appearance Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. There’s no cover charge.

The Junebugs originated on the Vancouver circuit before moving back home to Portland, Oregon where guitarist Moses Barrett picked up drummer Kyle Owen and bassist Nathaniel Daniel to round out the dynamic trio.

The Don Leppard Big Band plays March 15. Tickets are $20.

The band boasts many great players and arrangements that guarantee an afternoon of fabulous music. Vancouver Island’s own Edie Daponte returns to sing as well.

The Monik Nordine Quartet is on stage March 22. Tickets are $15.

Salt Spring Island-based sax player Nordine has graced the Osborne Bay Pub stage many times over the years. She keeps a busy schedule playing in her own quartet, as a member of many other jazz combos or conducting the Victoria Jazz Orchestra.

The month rounds out with Ralph Barrat taking folks down memory lane to the time of the great crooner Frank Sinatra. Barrat performs many of Sinatra’s signature tunes March 29. Tickets are $15.

