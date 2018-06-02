No Nap Records presents a night of moving words in Vernon

Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor to perform The Kal's old golf room June 14

No Nap Records presents Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor at The Kal’s old golf room June 14. (Photo submitted)

Whether they bring tears or laughter, their words are powerful.

Coming to Vernon is the critically adored, poetic, musical, triple-faceted supernova in the form of Calgary’s poet laureate Kris Demeanor; acclaimed activist, writer and accordionist Geoff Berner and the Queen of Vancouver Island Carolyn Mark on June 14.

The smart-mouthed yet sweet-hearted and deeply-thoughtful original writers perform together in the round, backing each other, sharing dirty laughs, relate thoughts stories of Canada, the road and the whole world by the jug between songs.

“All these artists are long standing, well-toured legends beyond the Canadian borders, not just musically enthralling but diving into fields like novel writing, independent film, DIY music videos, activism, festival hosting and who knows what else,” said a No Nap Records spokesperson.

The show venue has changed from Elks Hall to provide more intimacy for listening and is now located in the currently-under-conversion “old golf room” at The Kal Pub downtown (out of the bar, across the hotel hall and in a separate tiered private entertainment room).

Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts around 7:30 p.m. with Fort Fraser full band country act Big Fancy.

Tickets are $15 and are available at Teassential, Kalavida/Rail Trail Cafe, Expressions of Time and Cheek to Cheek.

For more information, contact no.nap.records@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook.

