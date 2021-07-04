Ninth annual Victoria Flamenco Festival to run virtually in July

Flamenco fans' feet tapping in anticipation of four days of dance, music

Flamenco performers dance and strum during a rehearsal for this summer’s virtual Victoria Flamenco Festival, which will run July 22 to 25. (Photo courtesy of Mark Henning and Isabelle Dunlop)

The spirit of flamenco will persist this summer with four days of virtual performances offered by the Victoria Flamenco Festival.

While the Flamenco de la Isla Society has decided to suspend all in-person events for its 2021 festival, prospective attendees can look forward to virtual flamenco dance and music exhibitions from July 22 to 25 for the Society’s ninth annual festival. Twelve featured shows and a video gallery of emerging artists will be available online throughout the festival.

Performers will include talented dancers, guitarists and singers of both local and international origins. Society artistic director Amity Skala said in an email that summer performances will remain virtual to respect travel limitations for performers living in Mexico, Spain and other parts of Canada.

ALSO READ: Royal B.C. Museum releases results of racism report, apologizes for mistreatment

“We hope that these shows help people feel a sense of community, inspiration and excitement as we reconnect with each other,” Skala wrote. “We have heard from so many artists that this opportunity to create means the world to them as they have sheltered at home.”

In a release, the Society said its commitment to local flamenco remains strong and it encouraged those interested in watching to reach out with questions.

For more information or to make a donation to the society, visit victoriaflamencofestival.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News