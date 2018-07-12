Nicolas Cage films in Vernon

Tobias Frederiksen
Morning Star Staff
Vernon is in the Hollywood spotlight.
Nicolas Cage is among the stars being filmed in A Score to Settle around town Thursday and Friday.
The actor was spotted in a scene where he was shot by police while exiting All Saints’ Anglican Church Thursday.
Upwards of 100 fans gathered across the street to catch the action from Beairsto Elementary.
During filming, 27th Street, a main artery, was closed until 2 p.m.
Film crews indicated additional scenes could be shot in Coldstream Friday.
