NIC student work showcased at pottery show

Pottery work by NIC fine art students will be showcased at the Light the Fire show, put on by the Comox Valley Potters Club.

Potters Club members load the kiln at NIC’s Comox Valley campus. Members’ work will be showcased Nov. 23 at the Light the Fire show.

The show runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Florence Filberg Centre. It will feature work from more than 20 members, including current and former NIC students.

The club and NIC have a long history of working together, with members gaining access to NIC’s world-class pottery studio at the Comox Valley campus.

“We’re so grateful for the connection we have with NIC,” said Emma Heitzmann, member of the Comox Valley Potters Club and NIC grad. “As a former student, it’s wonderful to come back into this incredible space to work, and also be able to hone my skills and connect with current students.”

Both current and former student work will be available at the show.

“It’s a great chance for student to try out selling their work for the first time, to get feedback from customers and use that to refine their work if they want to pursue selling more pieces in the future,” said Sarah Kerr of the Potters Club. “It’s also a good chance for people to learn more about the fine arts courses available at NIC.”

Many courses, including pottery, can be taken as individual courses, and as part of the fine arts diploma program. Courses are taught by expert faculty, including world-renowned master potter Gordon Hutchens.

“I was an NIC student years ago, but I love coming back and taking classes,” said Kerr. “I’ve found as I’ve gotten older, my approach to art and my purpose for doing it has evolved and changed. It’s wonderful to be able to take classes with that new lens and apply the learnings to what I’m doing.”

Members of all skill levels are welcome to join the Potters Club, or to reach out if they’ve been interested in throwing clay.

“Pottery is such a refined art,” said Kerr. “No matter how long I’ve been doing this, there’s always more to learn. It’s wonderful to be able to get together and share techniques and tricks with others who are as passionate about the art as you are.”

Learn more about the Comox Valley Potters Club at www.comoxvalleypotters.ca.

To learn more about NIC fine arts courses, including those starting in January, visit www.nic.bc.ca/fine-art.