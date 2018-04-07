NIC student named Ch’nook Scholar

An NIC business student has been recognized as one of B.C.'s top Aboriginal business students. Jessie Gervais recently became a Ch'nook Scholar, the third ever NIC student to receive the honour.

The accomplished student has danced across stages in Canada, Spain and Mexico as a ballet performer. He began his business studies at NIC, determined to enter a career in international relations.

The Ch’nook Scholar program at UBC’s Sauder School of Business fosters leadership skills and business knowledge in Aboriginal business students. It acknowledges leadership excellence as well as students’ academic and personal achievements.

It includes a $2,000 scholarship, opportunities to attend conferences and meet industry leaders and provides professional services such as business cards and photographs. It’s also a chance to connect with other students of First Nations heritage.

“It was really interesting to meet all these other students who came from different backgrounds,” said Gervais, who is Métis and has Cree grandparents. “Some of them had grown up on reserve and others in cities. But it was encouraging to discover we all shared those same values, like protecting our environment and improving the lives of Indigenous people.”

Gervais grew up hunting and fishing with his grandfather in Prince George. He moved to Vancouver Island when he was 10, finished high school early and began training at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. He later moved to Spain to dance professionally, followed by a four-year stint at Compañía Nacional de Danza de México and then two years at Ballet Victoria.

Gervais next decided to focus on business studies, completing his first year at NIC online. Now on his second year, Gervais is working through more than a dozen business, math and language courses (he is fluent in Spanish and French) and hopes to transfer to UBC to complete his business degree.

As well as supporting his application to the Ch’nook program, studying at NIC allowed him to complete his first-year courses and prerequisites while working, Gervais said.

