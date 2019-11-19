Next Quesnel Film Club showing is award-winning ‘satirical suspense drama’

The 2019 Palme d'Or-winning film Parasite will be shown Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Carib Theatre

“A luxuriously watchable and satirical suspense drama.”

This is how film critic Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian describes Parasite, the award-winning South Korean film that is the next showing from the Quesnel Film Club.

“From the director whose films rank amongst the highest-grossing in South Korea — including The Host and Snowpiercer — comes a tragic family comedy (of sorts) unlike any film you have ever seen; there is no one genre to accurately describe it,” according to the Quesnel Film Club’s brochure.

Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 Palme d’Or-winning film tells the story of two families — the Kims and the Parks. The Kims are an impoverished family living in squalor, but they are resourceful. When opportunity strikes, they seize it — and never let go.

After a family friend decides to move to the United States, he encourages Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik, Okja) to replace him as a tutor to the daughter of the wealthy Park family. Ki-woo is unqualified for the job, but he forges the credentials he needs with the help of his sister Ki-jung (Park So-dam).

One by one, each member of the Kim family finds his or her way into servitude to the Parks — without the Parks discovering who they really are. The Parks are the source of survival for the Kims now. There is only one family member left to get on board: Kim matriarch Chung-Sook (Chang Hyae-jin).

“Nothing can prepare you for what happens next,” states the brochure. “The film travels through genres seamlessly to tell a story about greed and social disparity that is tragic (or maybe comic) on a Shakespearean scale. Bong Joon-ho is giving film lovers a reason to step inside a cinema and see this award-winning opus unfold on the big screen.”

Parasite will be shown Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carib Theatre. Regular admission is $10, and seniors admission is $8. Film club memberships are included in admission. For more information, call 250-992-6298, email quesnelfilmclub@gmail.com or find Quesnel Film Club on Facebook.

