Next North Island College Artist Talk speaker breathes new life into old technology

Interactive installation artist Scott Amos will be the next speaker at North Island College's virtual 2021 Artist Talk Series, appearing Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m.

The next speaker in NIC’s online 2021 Artist Talk series is Scott Amos, one half of the group Monkey C Interactive, which has drawn attention for transforming old technologies into interactive works of art, such as Registroid (supplied photo)

Amos and fellow artist David Parfit make up the Victoria-based team Monkey C Interactive, which has wowed audiences with installations and interactive sculptures ranging from a towering LED cube that reacts to movement to a five-storey musical stairwell.

“We’re excited to welcome Scott to our series,” said Sara Vipond, NIC School of Fine Art department chair. “His work through Monkey C Interactive is original, creative and impossible to ignore. We’re looking forward to hearing his views on creativity and installation and sculpture work.”

Amos, who wears the jokingly self-bestowed title “Mostly Harmless Mad Scientist,” takes apart and rewires old technology into the hardware for Monkey C Interactive’s new creations. One example is Registroid, which the group describes as “a mutant vintage cash register that has been modified into a playable, interactive, electro-house looping machine with satisfyingly chunky buttons and blinking lights.”

In addition to exhibiting throughout their hometown of Victoria, Amos and Parfit have showcased their work to audiences at festivals and events such as Burning Man, the Spark Festival, Shambhala and many others.

Artist Talk presentations offer insight into each artist’s professional art practice. The talks are one hour in length followed by a short question period. The winter 2021 series is being held online via Zoom, with a range of dates and times chosen to align with NIC Fine Art and Digital Design + Development classes.

The events are free and open to everyone.

The winter 2021 Artist Talk series will conclude on March 17 with final guest speaker Sean Caulfield.

For the link to attend the Artist Talk Online Series, visit https://nicart.tickit.ca.

