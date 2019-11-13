New Sonic the Hedgehog trailer shows off Ladysmith and new character animation

At long last, Sonic the Hedgehog will hit theatres on February 14

At long last, Sonic the Hedgehog will hit theatres on February 14 — although much of the focus has been on Sonic’s new animation, Ladysmith has some nice feature shots in the new trailer too.

The trailer, which has been viewed over 7 million times and was number one on YouTube’s trending page, features prominent shots of Ladysmith, including an areal shot of downtown Ladysmith and a fight scene on First Avenue.

“A big thanks again to everyone for helping accomodate the filming. Film is and will be a great opportunity for Ladysmith as we move into the future,” Mayor Aaron Stone said in a Facebook post.

The film faced harsh criticism for the animation of Sonic in a trailer released back in April. Paramount and Sega bowed to the demands of fans and reanimated the beloved character.

Fans were upset about Sonic’s eyes and teeth in particular and thought the character was ‘creepy’. The design is now much closer to how Sonic appears in the video games that the film is based on. Originally, the film was scheduled to release on November 8 2019.

Alongside Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz the film will star Jim Carey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski.