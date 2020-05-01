New sculpture installed in front of Revelstoke City Hall

Kyle Thornley’s Pine Cone is now on display in front of Revelstoke City Hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Pine Cone by Kyle Thornley is now on display in front of Revelstoke City Hall on Mackenzie Ave.

The sculpture is approximately 10 feet high and consists of three pine cones made of forged iron mounted on a stone base.

The peice first debuted in Revelstoke at LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder 2019 and was selected by the city’s public art committee to be on exhibit for a year.

“I feel so privileged to be a part of such a connected and supportive local arts community here in Revelstoke; one that is only enhanced by the incredible opportunities the City backs and provides us – creating a place for us to not only survive, but thrive,” said Thornley in a news release. “This piece has deep significance and meaning to me and my creative process and I hope it acts as a catalyst for many conversations about the influence the beauty of the natural world has on our everyday and the role we play in its conservation.”

Thornley is a blacksmith, with a workshop in the Big Eddy.

