New painting and sculpture show opens at Nanaimo studio

Painter Denise Tierney and sculptor Joel Prevost have been working together for the past year

Painter Denise Tierney and sculptor Joel Prevost, seen here with works depicting the same live model, have work currently on display at Vancouver Island Sculpting Studio. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

In her latest exhibition, Nanaimo artist Denise Tierney will be showcasing her portraiture and unveiling new work inspired by a recent collaboration.

Starting this month and running until the end of September, Tierney is presenting her summer art exhibition at local sculptor Joel Prevost’s Vancouver Island Sculpting Studio. The show, her first in a year and a half, includes 22 of Tierney’s paintings and sculptural pieces.

“We’ve had the intent of having a show and we’ve both been working together doing our own practice but our work does meld quite well…” Tierney said. “So we just always thought that our work would eventually end up being shown together.”

The two met when Tierney took one of Prevost’s bas-relief sculpting classes. She said they discovered their work complemented each other’s and they have a similar work ethic and “it grew from there.” Soon Tierney was visiting every week.

“We’d hire a live model and Joel will sculpt the model and I’ll paint the model,” she said. “So we’ve been working collaboratively for about a year.”

Visitors will have the chance to see Tierney in action and ask her about her work every Thursday starting on Aug. 13 when she’s on site working in the studio.

“I always find that interesting myself when I visit other artists’ studios and talk to them. It gives their work more meaning for me when I can see what kind of inspiration they have or philosophies they have about their practice,” she said. “I really think that’s important because artwork comes from inside and so if you get to know the person a little bit, their work has more depth.”

WHAT’S ON … Denise Tierney’s summer art exhibition is on display at the Vancouver Island Sculpting Studio, 294 Harewood Dr., Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., until the end of September. For a private viewing call 250-797-8432.

