New outdoor concert series bringing music to Nanaimo parks

City announced 'Music in the Park' series kicks off at Departure Bay Beach

Nanaimo singer Elise Boulanger is kicking off the city’s new Music in the Park series with a show at Departure Bay Beach on July 24. (Photo courtesy Laura Baldwinson)

The City of Nanaimo is once again welcoming residents to enjoy live local music in public parks.

On July 16, the city announced in a newsletter the launch of its new Music in the Park “mini-concert series.”

The event kicks off on July 24 at 3 p.m. with a performance by local singer Elise Boulanger and her band at Departure Bay Beach near Kin Hut. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.

“Our goal is to connect local audiences to live music in Nanaimo’s fabulous parks,” the newsletter said.

Last year, the city was forced to cancel its Concerts in the Parks series, which normally featured local musicians performing in Maffeo Sutton Park and Bowen Park throughout the summer, due to COVID-19.

Instead, it offered a series of invite-only concerts in the parking lots of five local seniors’ residences.

