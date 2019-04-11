New Nanaimo Concert Band director makes Port Theatre debut in Spring Concert

Dave Fullerton has been leading the ensemble since the start of 2019

On April 14 the Nanaimo Concert Band presents its Spring Concert at the Port Theatre.

It’s a program the ensemble presents every year, but this time there’s something new: Director Dave Fullerton.

Fullerton started in his role earlier this year, succeeding longtime director Gerry Klaassen. The Spring Concert will be Fullerton’s first time leading the band before a local audience and he said he’s looking forward to his “maiden voyage.”

“It’s huge for me,” Fullerton said. “After doing this for almost 45 years it feels like I’ve got the energy of somebody in their mid-20s because it’s so exciting and it’s so new.”

The group is coming off of a performance at the Island Band Festival in Sidney on April 6, where Fullerton led the Nanaimo Concert Band for the first time.

“Every single rehearsal feels like the connection between the band and myself is becoming stronger,” Fullerton said. “You’d think that it would start to level out by now, but it hasn’t. It’s accelerating.”

WHAT’S ON … The Nanaimo Concert Band’s Spring Concert takes place at the Port Theatre on Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $16.

