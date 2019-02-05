New jazz series at Parksville venue starting Feb. 6

Series kicks off with performance by the Dave Stewart Sextet

A new jazz series is starting at Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge in Parksville on Feb. 6. — Submitted by Rob Peterson

There’s a new groove that’s headed for Parksville: a brand new jazz series kicking off on Feb. 6.

The GZAL Jazz Series, taking places at Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge (8-464 Island Hwy. East) is created in partnership with Dave Stewart and Rob Peterson.

The Dave Stewart Sextet performs Feb. 6, starting off a nine-performance run of various jazz groups, ending on June 22 with the 20-person Georgia Strait Big Band.

Other upcoming performances include a Louie Armstrong Tribute on March 20; Abacaxi, the Amelia Thomas Brazilian Quartet on April 17; Jeff Agopsowicz Combo on May 1; and Anela and The Experimenters on May 15.

This first show with the Dave Stewart Sextet will present an evening of jazz standards as well as tunes from newer artists.

The band includes Stewart on trumpet, a sax section of Claudio Fantinato and Dan Craven, Chad Geekie on piano, Rob Uffen on bass and Wayne Finucan on drums.

Doors open (for all shows) at 6:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m.

Advance tickets are $20 via www.gzalounge.com.

The student rate is $15.

— Submitted by Rob Peterson and

Dave Stewart