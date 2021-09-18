New Icons – for the Collective Unconscious is showing at the Mission Art Gallery

The work of Canadian Surrealist artist Leo Labelle is on display until Sept. 25 at the Mission Art Gallery

This month the Mission Arts Council is thrilled to be exhibiting “New Icons – for the Collective Unconscious,” by Canadian Surrealist artist Leo Labelle in the Rock Family Gallery at the Mission Arts Centre.

Labelle’s work has been exhibited in Canada, the U.S., Europe, South America and Asia. He has won many awards for his art, including, first prize in the sculpture category in the New York Art Horizons International Art Competition, juried at the New York City Art 54 Gallery.

With “New Icons”, through a collection of wildly colourful drawings, paintings and sculptures, Leo lets you into his inner world.

“The art of seeing. The art of the seer. This is not only the realm of many great artists, but it is the realm of many a seeking philosopher, scientist, and spiritualist. Creating from creation, the deciphering mechanisms for, and of, creation. While it is true that pretty much all artists express what they see, what is expressed here is the act of seeing. Interpreting what is not obvious, or even tangible, into the tangible realm so that it can be made meaningful and available for others to consider,” said Labelle.

“New Icons – for the Collective Unconscious” is on now until Sept. 25 in the Rock Family Gallery at the Mission Arts Centre. 33529 First Ave. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

Mission City Record