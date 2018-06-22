New gallery manager plans more workshops

The new manager of the Smithers Art Gallery has good news for any local lovers of art and strong coffee.

Kristin Charleton took the position recently, looking for a career change after 15 years as a wildlife biologist.

“I worked for an environmental consulting company called [Environmental Resources Management (ERM)], but I was looking to have maybe a little bit more of an artistic or creative direction in my life. So, when the

manager position came up, I was really excited to apply for it.”

Though she comes from a scientific background, she has always had a foot in the artistic world.

“It’s fun to kind of focus on the arts, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. You know, when you go out to university it seems like you’re either into the sciences or arts, so I kind of steered towards the sciences. But I was always interested in the arts … I’ve been taking photos since I was 15, so I’ve always been feeding the art side, and it’s just fun to finally transition into the arts a bit more as a kind of second career change,” she said.

Charleton hopes the environment of the gallery will inspire her to create more of her own work.

“I hope in the future I can start to focus on it again a bit more. And it’s inspiring to be around art all the time, so that helps too I think, going home with new ideas after what I see in the gallery.”

She said the prospect of meeting new people is the part of the job she is most excited for.

“At my previous position I was more at the desk in kind of a quiet office, and I’m an outgoing kind of gregarious person, so I appreciate being able to hear new ideas and talk to new people.”

Previously a resident of Lasqueti Island, she moved to Smithers with her family in 2015. She said another one of the position’s perks is that it allows her to spend more time with her children.

For now, her plans for the gallery are to fill up this summer’s art camps and implement more workshops. She’s hoping the gallery’s new space at 3866 Railway Avenue will allow for more classes to take place during operating hours.

She encourages everyone to visit and get involved.

“I’m open for new ideas. I make strong coffee, if you drop by and you want a cup of coffee. I’m open to spending time looking at the artwork with you or speaking to people wanting to run workshops.”

She’d also like to remind everyone that the gallery is always looking for volunteers.

“We provide a really calm, relaxing environment to spend time looking at beautiful artwork.”

Exhibit reception Friday

The gallery is presenting its newest exhibit starting this week: ‘End of the Road’ by Suzo Hickey.

“Carved out of the rainforest, coastal, mountainous and rain-slicked: Prince Rupert is the end of the road. If you want to keep going, you’ll need to get in a boat,” is how the gallery described the exhibit.

Opening Reception: Friday, June 22, 7-9 p.m. All welcome, free admission and open to all members of the public. Refreshments are provided.

Artist Talk: Friday, June 22, 12-1. Suzo Hickey will be delivering a presentation about her work. Bring a bag lunch, coffee and tea will be provided. All welcome, free admission.

Exhibition Dates: June 19 – July 28