Kariton Art Gallery

New exhibit at Kariton Gallery highlights ‘golden years’

Opening reception takes place Saturday, April 21 in Abbotsford

A new exhibit opens Saturday, April 21 at Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.).

An opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m that day for The Goldn Years, which runs until May 22.

The Goldn Years is a collaborative effort highlighting the engagement of the short “golden years” between a mother and her child(ren).

The exhibit combines the photographic skills of Britt Menze, and the artistic skills defined through theory and painting of Chalie Howes.

The show features captivating images of a mother adorned in gold with her children engaged in playful gestures of love.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.

Previous story
British Columbia Alpine Photography Workshop at Boulder Hut
Next story
Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Just Posted

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

  • 13 hours ago

 

Letter: what learning looks like

  • 13 hours ago

 

Company plans logging near site of Johnsons Landing slide

 

The Happy Clam – April 20, 2018

  • 13 hours ago

 

Most Read