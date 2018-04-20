New exhibit at Kariton Gallery highlights ‘golden years’

A new exhibit opens Saturday, April 21 at Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.).

An opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m that day for The Goldn Years, which runs until May 22.

The Goldn Years is a collaborative effort highlighting the engagement of the short “golden years” between a mother and her child(ren).

The exhibit combines the photographic skills of Britt Menze, and the artistic skills defined through theory and painting of Chalie Howes.

The show features captivating images of a mother adorned in gold with her children engaged in playful gestures of love.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.