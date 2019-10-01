New David Suzuki film screens in Parksville

'Beyond Climate' will include a panel and audience discussion

Beyond Climate, a new film narrated by David Suzuki, will be showing in Parksville on Oct. 5.

The film, directed by Ian Mauro, shows the impacts of climate change specifically in British Columbia. The 48-minute documentary was shot across B.C. between 2014 and 2017, and features Indigenous leaders, communitity members, policy makers and scientists discussing climate related issues in the province.

Guy Dauncey, author and eco-futurist, will be moderating the event, which will feature a speaker panel and audience discussion. The panel will discuss how communities on Vancouver Island are confronting climate change.

Beyond Climate is the fourth installment of director Mauro’s series on climate change in Canada. In 2010 he co-directed the first Inuktitut language film, Qapirangajug: Inuit Knowlege and Climate Change.

The event, presented by Comunities Proctecting Our Coast, starts at 7 p.m. at Knox United Church. Admission is by donation.

