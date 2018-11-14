New book delves into local history

Books on local Okanagan Valley history are published every year. But a new history book is a little different, aimed at children and telling a local story.

Okanagan author Karen Autio wrote Growing Up in Wild Horse Canyon for kids aged aged 7 to 10. The book is illustrated by artist Loraine Kemp.

The book begins with a glossary and pronunciation guide of some common Syilx (Okanagan Nation) words, but the story itself begins in Wild Horse Canyon in 1780, describing traditional Syilx activities.

Years later, in 1811, comes the arrival of the first fur traders and the use of the Fur Brigade Trail. One illustration in the book accurately depicts the Brigade Lookout, part of Summerland’s municipal park.

During the First World War, horses were in great demand and horses from Wild Horse Canyon were used for the war. Russia alone bought and shipped 1,400 B.C. horses. During the Second World War, Commando Bay was used to train Chinese-Canadian soldiers for the war in the Pacific.

The book later describes the creation of Okanagan Mountain Park and the massive forest fire of 2003. ending with the regrowth of vegetation in Wild Horse Canyon and the return of its wild horses.

The book also contains a section for teachers that provides a very detailed history of the area.

The Summerland Museum is hosting an evening for the public to celebrate the publication of Growing Up in Wild Horse Canyon on Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The author and the illustrator will be in attendance to sign copies of their book. Refreshments will be provided.