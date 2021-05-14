Nelson’s Soundserious want you to lighten up

The trio streams original music from the Capitol Theatre on May 15

Marilyn Hatfield, Troy Falk and Sharon Lang, who make up the trio Soundserious, will take to the stage May 15 to stream a show of original music from the Capitol Theatre.

The group describes their sound as environmental rock with Hatfield on drums, Falck on guitar, Lang on keyboard and all three contributing their voices.

A multi-faceted performer as well as Nelson’s 2020 cultural ambassador, Hatfield has dedicated herself to studying and performing global drumming in a way that honours traditional teachings since 1994 and shortly after began sharing that passion with people of all ages across North America. Right now she is director and co-band leader of Nelson’s Moving Mosaic Samba Band and says that teaching provides her an opportunity to share in her students’ success.

“I love witnessing the sheer joy come over people faces, and their entire beings, really, when they successfully play rhythms and can move with them.”

Hatfield is also a dancer and met husband and fellow band-member, Falck, during a Rhumba and says there was an immediate connection.

“It was just one of those very spontaneous moments in life, it felt so natural and was very exciting!”

That meeting was in 2006 and they have been making music together ever since. The recent addition of Lang, who is herself a teacher of piano and voice, augments the duo’s palette of sound to include keyboard.

The last time Soundserious performed was this past August for a livestream funded by Creative BC and Hatfield is excited to have the chance to present new material.

When asked if she has a favourite song, Hatfield says, “I do love them all. I would say Rollin’ Thunder. It’s one of our newest songs, written by Troy. It has a groovy swing and just makes you feel good!”

She is looking forward to this latest streamed adventure for Soundserious.

“The opportunity to share our music with an audience is a rarity right now (and) I am thrilled that so many of our friends and family in other countries will have the chance to tune in.”

Soundserious will be available to view online starting May 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will remain on sale and the show will be available on-demand for one week.

Tickets are $10 plus service fee and are available at the Capitol Theatre box office (opening hours noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday to Friday), by phone (250-352-6363) or online at capitoltheatre.bc.ca.

