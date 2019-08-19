‘Nearly Neil’ show is coming to Lake Cowichan Legion Aug. 24

Get the gang together and come out for a great night of Neil Diamond songs

Bobby Bruce is presenting his exciting Neil Diamond tribute, Nearly Neil at the Lake Cowichan Legion on Saturday, Aug. 24 in an adults only show.

Bruce recently concluded his seven-week tour headlining across Australia, his last show was Aug. 4. Then, he hurried home to Canada to perform two large outdoor concerts with The Solitary Band, appearing at the Harmony Arts Festival on Aug. 8 in West Vancouver and on the shorefront in Lower Gibsons on Aug. 11.

Tony Serve on 6PR (Perth, Australia) said on the air July 19:

“There is something magic about the music of Neil Diamond. Someone who has managed to put that genie in a bottle and take it around the world is Bobby Bruce… Welcome back to Australia, you already know we love you here… Your energy and your work on stage is like a tribute but it’s more than that… You are an entertainer in your own right… People here already love your work, mate. We’re setting a table for you.”

Bruce grew up in Port Coquitlam. Starting his acting career as a child in commercials and television, his first professional musical theatre performance was at the Arts Club at eleven. His musical foray into Neil Diamond’s music started 25 years ago in Toronto. Bruce was quickly scooped up by Las Vegas tribute shows and his international touring began. Returning to B.C. he began “Nearly Neil and The Solitary Band” in 1998 and became a staple in the local theatre, casino and festival market. Over a dozen years on the PNE main-stage and numerous repeat performances for Lower Mainland festivals have solidified his vibrant act as a local fan favourite.

Bruce’s world-class act has taken him around the globe. However, Bruce has familial connections to Lake Cowichan as he and his wife, Leanne were married on family property on the shores of the lake in 1990, with their reception at the Elks Lodge. His parents lived for years in Youbou and operated a local antique store.

Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at the Legion. For more information about the show please call 250-749-6041.