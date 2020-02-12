Narissa Young brings her Diana Krall tribute to Courtenay

Thursday Night Jazz at The Avalanche Bar will be something exceptional this week when Nanaimo vocalist Narissa Young presents her premiere performance of her Tribute to Diana Krall.

Young said she’s excited to bring the show to Courtenay.

“Firstly, I’m performing with four outstanding musicians: Scott Arkell, piano; Marisha Devoin, bass; Brad Shipley, guitar and James McRae on drums,” she said in a recent interview. “Secondly, we’re doing songs from seven of Diana’s albums – from the first, Stepping Out 1993 to Turn Up The Quiet 2017.

“Most songs will be performed as a five-piece, but we’ll be mixing it up a bit; three are piano and vocal only to reflect Diana’s beginnings in her days of playing restaurants. The show will comprise a fantastic mix of standards and recognizable tunes; we have taken care to closely re-create her original arrangements.

“As well there will be a few surprise tunes: one song she had on her first cassette demo but never recorded (I have heard it!), as well as a Harry Connick Jr. tune, and the one Sir Paul McCartney let her record, If I Take You Home Tonight.

“The band members are all pros and gifted soloists as well. I feel this will be a very special show for fans of Diana’s style and we are looking forward to filling the room for this show.”

Visit https://www.narissayoung.com/diana-krall-tribute for more information.

Admission to this concert will be $10 for members, $12 for non-members.

This is likely to be a popular evening, so early attendance is recommended, as the seating is on a first come/ first served basis. More information about the Georgia Straight Jazz Society and its forthcoming 2020 events can be viewed at www.georgiastraightjazz.com