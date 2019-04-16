Nanoose Bay woman offers trendy home decor workshops

Jessica McLaren wants to help people tap into their creative side with hands-on workshops

Jessica McLaren of Blackbird Creative is offering workshops in her home studio or private session at a customer's home or business for people to create trendy home decor items including mid-century modern plant stand. - Karly Blats photo

Helping people tap into their creative side, a Nanoose Bay woman has launched workshops with an emphasis on trendy and functional home decor.

Each month, Jessica McLaren, of Blackbird Creative, is offering new workshops from her home studio or private sessions at a customer’s home or business.

“We are currently offering workshops on building your own mid-century modern plant stand, macramé hanging shelf, geometric coat rack and a trio of brass hoop plant hangers,” McLaren said. “Each month we will be adding new and returning workshops, with learn to knit classes starting in the fall. It is important to me to keep our items fresh and trendy.”

McLaren started the workshops to provide opportunities for people to create items they can be proud of and want to display in their homes.

“I have always loved being creative and doing DIY (do it yourself) projects and thought this would be a great way to share my experience and creativity,” she said.

Workshops are typically an hour and a half and McLaren provides hands-on instruction throughout. All supplies are prepared before hand and no experience in necessary prior to a workshop.

To view products available for workshops and to connect with McLaren, visit https://blackbirdcreativecollection.com/.

McLaren’s products can also be found at Petal & Kettle in Parksville and she will be at the Hello Spring craft and artisan market on May 4 at NDSS in Nanaimo.

