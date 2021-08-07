Nanoose Bay teenager releases vegan cookbook

Nanoose Bay animal and environmental activist Kingston Walters has published his first cookbook, ‘King Zoom’s Quarantine Cook Book.’ (Photo courtesy Gillian Walters)

A teenage animal and environmental activist from Nanoose Bay has published a vegan cookbook.

When COVID-19 reached B.C., Kingston Walters said it left him feeling powerless. The 17-year-old has written books about his activism and does public speaking on the topic, but the pandemic left him unable to get his message out.

“I missed speaking,” he said. “I did a lot of speaking across North America, sharing my passion as an animal activist. And when I couldn’t do speaking anymore, sharing my message, I decided to make a cookbook.”

Recently Walters, whose middle name is Zoom, released his first cookbook, King Zoom’s Quarantine Cook Book. Walters was raised vegan and the book contains meals he grew up eating. The book also includes advice on how to source local ingredients as well as general health and wellness tips.

“I love making recipes and I love reading other cookbooks people make so I decided why not make my own?” he said.

King Zoom’s Quarantine Cook Book is available here.

