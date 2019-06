Photos from the two-day show which featured 100 artists, more than ever before

Westholme Wonder Works had fairy-inspired bird houses on display at Nanoose Bay Art in the Garden. (Emily Vance photo)

A garden setting provided the venue for an art show in Nanoose Bay this weekend.

Nanoose Bay Art in the Garden was held June 22-23 on Northwest Bay Road and featured a host of artists and artisans with a range of different styles. Textiles, photography, jewelry, sculptures, paintings, and more were all on display for the event’s 10th year.

For a gallery of photos, see below.

