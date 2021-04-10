Nanaimo’s Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes present live-streamed ‘family concert’

Nico Rhodes and Rick Scott (from left) are performing from the Port Theatre via live stream on April 18. (Photo courtesy f8 Photography)

Last year Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes were in the midst of a tour when COVID-19 restrictions stopped them in their tracks. This month, however, the local dulcimer player and pianist are returning to share a stage once more.

On April 18, Scott and Rhodes present a “family concert” live-streamed from the Port Theatre. Scott said he’s done a few virtual concerts during the pandemic, and while it was “kind of strange” at first, he was able to draw from his experience performing on television.

“You have to imagine the audience is with you, but it’s an odd sensation to not have it coming back at you,” he said. “It’s just going out and you have to have the faith that it’s working but it takes an adjustment.”

Scott said he’ll be “re-tinkering” with some of his old songs to accommodate the lack of in-person audience interaction, while also performing some songs that he doesn’t normally play live.

“There are a lot of tunes that I’ve made up over the years that I don’t perform live because a live show is so participatory, you have to have the kids coming back at you right away…” he said. “So I’ve got a pretty big catalogue of tunes that I haven’t performed live very much at all, some of them not at all, and I’m going to do them on the show.”

Scott is reworking his catalogue alongside Rhodes, who is familiar with the tunes having listened to them since he was a child. Scott said he and Rhodes have a “musical simpatico” that he wishes on every musician.

While the show is being called a “family concert,” Scott said he doesn’t categorize his performances by age. He said, “I’ve always equated performing as something for everybody.” And as soon as they’re able, Scott said he and Rhodes will be taking their show back on the road.

“That whole entire tour is sitting out there waiting for the green light to go ahead and tour again…” he said. “So there’s 12 shows waiting for me as soon as the green light is flashing.”

WHAT’S ON … TheatreOne and the Port Theatre present Rick Scott family concert live-stream featuring Nico Rhodes on April 18 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $11.50 per household. Available here.

