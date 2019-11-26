Nanaimo’s Island Consort Choir presents ‘Music from the Heart’

The Island Consort Choir performs at St. Andrew’s United Church on Dec. 1. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

This Sunday Nanaimo’s Island Consort Choir is presenting its latest program, Music from the Heart.

The concert, taking place at St. Andrew’s United Church, will feature both early music and more recent compositions. The show will also include a trio of traditional Christmas Carols. Accompanying the 22-member choir are organist Jenny Vincent, violinist Karl Rainer and cellist Hannah Wilson.

WHAT’S ON … The Island Consort Choir performs at St. Andrew’s United Church, 311 Fitzwilliam St., on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults. $5 for students and free for those under 13. Tickets available at the door.

