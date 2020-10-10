Painter Keiko Bottomley’s exhibit ‘As I Dream’ is on display at Art 10 Gallery until the end of October. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo’s Art 10 Gallery reopens with new feature display

Painter Keiko Bottomley is October's featured artist

Art 10 Gallery, located in the Nanaimo North Town Centre, has reopened after being closed for six months due to COVID-19 and members have resumed their monthly feature wall showcases.

This month, painter Keiko Bottomley is presenting her exhibition, As I Dream. Bottomley teaches flower arranging and the show features floral still lifes, as well as a painting of a colourful house in Duncan that caught her eye.

“I was going to do a real realistic [painting],” she said. “But then I thought, ‘I don’t like square, very formal shapes,’ so I made it like a child’s picture and I had fun.”

WHAT’S ON … As I Dream by Keiko Bottomley is on display at Art 10 Gallery, Nanaimo North Town Centre, until Oct. 31.

