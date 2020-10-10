Nanaimo’s Art 10 Gallery reopens with new feature display

Painter Keiko Bottomley’s exhibit ‘As I Dream’ is on display at Art 10 Gallery until the end of October. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

Art 10 Gallery, located in the Nanaimo North Town Centre, has reopened after being closed for six months due to COVID-19 and members have resumed their monthly feature wall showcases.

This month, painter Keiko Bottomley is presenting her exhibition, As I Dream. Bottomley teaches flower arranging and the show features floral still lifes, as well as a painting of a colourful house in Duncan that caught her eye.

“I was going to do a real realistic [painting],” she said. “But then I thought, ‘I don’t like square, very formal shapes,’ so I made it like a child’s picture and I had fun.”

WHAT’S ON … As I Dream by Keiko Bottomley is on display at Art 10 Gallery, Nanaimo North Town Centre, until Oct. 31.

