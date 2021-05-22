Nanaimo’s Africa Day celebration to highlight history and culture

Tanya Amaral, Samuel Makwenge and Brighton Francis (from left) are among the presenters of African Connections: Celebrating Africa Day on May 25. (Photo courtesy Brighton Francis)

Nanaimo residents of African descent will be discussing their cultures and experiences on a day of significance for the continent.

On Tuesday, May 25, local dance artist Tania Amaral, with support from Crimson Coast Dance Society, is presenting African Connections: Celebrating Africa Day.

Africa Day commemorates the 1963 establishment of the Organization of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union.

Amaral, who hails from Mozambique, calls that date the starting point from which African nations united to advocate for decolonization.

“It’s an important day … not only for Africans, but I think for the whole world,” she said. “That people can come together in a sense of unity to fight against something that oppresses them.”

Throughout the day, prerecorded presentations will be available for viewing on the Crimson Coast website featuring local speakers representing the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Egypt. There will also be links showcasing the music and dance of those nations.

WHAT’S ON … African Connections: Celebrating Africa Day takes place Tuesday, May 25 starting at 10 a.m. Videos will be available to view for 24 hours at www.crimsoncoastdance.com.

RELATED: Nanaimo’s Crimson Coast Dance Society supports Black History Month programming

RELATED: Crimson Coast Dance Society salutes African dance during Black History Month

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin