Nanaimo youth fiddlers win first place in CBC Canadian Music Class Challenge

The Fiddle Frolics win $3,000 in instruments for their rendition of 'I's the B'y'

Nanaimo’s Fiddle Frolics have won the fifth annual CBC Canadian Music Class Challenge.

It was announced this morning that the local fiddle ensemble is getting $3,000 in instruments after snagging first place in the Primary Instrumental (Kindergarten to Grade 3) category for their rendition of the East Coast folk song, I’s the B’y.

The Canadian Music Class Challenge is presented in association with the Canadian music education charity, MusiCounts. This year more than 50,000 students from around 1,200 classes representing every province and territory took part in the competition.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter