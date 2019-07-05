Nanaimo Theatre Group kicks off Theatre BC Mainstage on July 5

Nanaimo Theatre Group presents a well-crafted performance of The Diary of Anne Frank to open the 2019 Theatre BC Mainstage at the ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni on Friday, July 5. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Nanaimo Theatre Group presents a powerful and gritty new adaptation of the Diary of Anne Frank as the kickoff to Theatre BC’s Mainstage in Port Alberni tonight (Friday, July 5). The curtain will rise on the North Island Zone’s performance at 7:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre.

READ: Port Alberni hosts ‘provincials’ of community theatre

In Nanaimo’s version of this well-known play, Anne Frank emerges from history a true to life, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett have crafted an impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, which captures the truly claustrophobic realities of their daily existence, their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. This is a new adaptation for a new generation, presented in two acts with one, 20-minute intermission.

Port Alberni is hosting Mainstage this year, which features eight plays over eight nights as well as daytime workshops.

The ADSS Theatre is located at 4000 Roger St. adjacent to Alberni District Secondary School in Port Alberni. Tickets may be available at the door. Go online to www.theatrebc.org for links to buy tickets. Tickets sold to individual performances are $25 each; festival seating applies.

Doors open at 7 p.m. nightly with curtains up at 7:30 p.m.