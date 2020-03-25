Nanaimo teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP ‘Mixed Emotions’

When Lauren Spencer-Smith set out to record a new EP, the Nanaimo-based singer answered the call of her fans.

Mixed Emotions is Spencer-Smith’s first new collection of music since her Juno Award-nominated debut, Unplugged. On the record she picked five songs that she connects with and that showcase her voice, starting with a rendition of Elastic Heart by pop singer Sia.

“I chose Elastic Heart definitely to go on it just because I had a cover of it and everyone on my social media, like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, everyone was just constantly commenting and asking for a studio version of it,” Spencer-Smith said. “And it was one of the videos that had gotten more views than I normally get.”

She said the title of the record refers to the different vibes and meanings of the songs. The other tracks on the EP are Crazy by Gnarls Barkley, Tell Me You Love Me by Demi Lovato, All I Want by Olivia Rodrigo from Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “A super, super popular song on TikTok,” according to Spencer-Smith – and When They Were Us by Nashville songwriters Christopher Hugh Buck and Chrystal Oudijk.

Spencer-Smith is currently a contestant on the latest season of American Idol. She said being a part of the show is improving her singing and giving her more performance experience.

“I think it helps you develop because you get to hear other voices and what other people do with their voices and other people give you tips and help,” she said. “And you have vocal coaches on the show so they pick apart your performances and help you make them better.”

While Idol has been an educational experience, Spencer-Smith said it’s been an enjoyable one as well.

“Being on American Idol‘s going to be like the most fun thing in my entire life,” she said. “It is the best thing ever.”

Mixed Emotions is available in multiple formats on Spencer-Smith’s website.

