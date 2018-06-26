Nanaimo singer-songwriter Myc Sharratt holds CD release show at Nanaimo Bar

Nanaimo singer-songwriter Myc Sharratt is holding an album release concert for his new record, Hide in the Light, at the Nanaimo Bar on Friday, June 29. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

Myc Sharratt recently had a pair of dreams come true: His daughter came into his life and he received a Creative B.C. grant to record his first album with a “real budget.”

But despite these two strikes of fortune, the Nanaimo singer-songwriter felt stagnant and unhappy.

“I don’t want to say as far as ‘depressed,’ but I just was stuck, you know, and I think writing the songs for this record kind of just got me out of it,” he said.

“I started exercising as well and that has helped a ton but it went from kind of a dark place to a really joyful place.”

Those songs became Sharratt’s new album, Hide in the Light. The grant allowed Sharratt to write and record the album with the help of Vancouver-based producer Ryan Stewart, an old collaborator who has surpassed Sharratt’s price range since becoming a Juno-winning producer for the likes of Carly Rae Jepson, Simple Plan and Hedley.

“I just love the way he works on and approaches songs. He just cuts the fat right out…” Sharratt said of Stewart, adding that he helped Sharratt curb his instinct towards extended jams.

“Sometimes I get caught in seven-minute songs and just think maybe everyone should solo all the way through, but he’s really key at being like, ‘You don’t need that. Let’s get it down to a three-and-a-half-minute song that people can actually digest.'”

The duo worked on the record on and off for more than a year due to touring and family responsibilities. Now that it’s finished, Hide in the Light will finally see the light of day when it’s debuted at the Nanaimo Bar on Friday, June 29.

The CD release will be followed by a tour to the Rockies and back.

Sharratt said on past records his “lyrical tone” has often focused on death, partially as a response to the passing of both his parents. He said Hide in the Light is his first record where he looks at the joyful side of remembrance and celebrating life.

“Having my daughter has kind of brought into focus that if anything happens to me I can still see her carrying on a bit of me,” Sharratt said.

“And I know that to my uncles and to my parents’ friends they kinda see me in them, so I think [I’m] stepping away from the grieving part and just really recognizing how special it was to have those people in my life.”

WHAT’S ON … Myc Sharratt CD release at the Nanaimo Bar on Friday, June 29 at 7 and 10 p.m. $20 admission, includes either a physical or digital copy of the album.

