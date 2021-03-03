Nanaimo painter welcomes spring with watercolour exhibition

This month Christy Blom’s Springtime show is on display at Art 10 Gallery. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo artist Christy Blom is welcoming the coming of spring in her latest exhibition.

For the month of March Blom presents Springtime at Art 10 Gallery. She said she’s waited two years to showcase this body of work.

The exhibit features paintings of flowers and birds that combine the “simple and elegant mood” of traditional Chinese painting with the colour, light and composition of Western art.

The paintings are made on a rice-based paper that Blom said requires special training to use due to how watercolour paint spreads on its surface. She said the way colours mix on the paper highlight the “beauty and softness” of the birds’ feathers.

WHAT’S ON … Christy Blom presents Springtime at Art 10 Gallery, Nanaimo North Town Centre, from now until the end of March.

RELATED: Painters holding joint ‘Paws and Plumage’ exhibit in Nanaimo

RELATED: Nanoose painter presents arbutus-inspired exhibit at Art 10 Gallery

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin