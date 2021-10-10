Nanaimo filmmakers’ group presents One Minute Mobile Movie Challenge

A screen shot from last year’s One Minute Mobile Movie Challenge winner ‘Bro in a Box’ by Gord Bestwick and Todd Cameron, starring Bestwick and actor Emily Celeste. (YouTube screen shot)

Three Vancouver Island filmmakers hoping to have their work appear on the big screen will soon have that dream come true.

On Oct. 16, Nanaimo’s CineCentral Filmmakers Society is screening the sixth edition of its annual One Minute Mobile Movie Challenge on its website.

This year seven films are in the competition. Awards for top film, top performance and audience favourite are on the line, with each winner getting $100 and the opportunity to show their film as part of CineCentral’s Cinefest film festival, which organizers hope to once again present at the Avalon Cinema.

“This year’s batch are very imaginative and high quality and it’s really going to be hard to choose a winner, that’s for darn sure,” said Maxwell Dowie, CineCentral board member and contest coordinator.

Each year the submissions are all required to include a specific word, and this year that word is “dream.”

“This year we’re a little short on dreams around here because of what’s going on in society so I figured that would be a good one,” Dowie said.

Dowie himself is a past One Minute Mobile Movie Challenge winner, having won the 2018 competition with his stop-motion film Snail, which he said “came as a real shock and a surprise.” He said it’s important for participating filmmakers to create something that matters to them.

“It’s always good to connect with the audience and tell a story that you find yourself caring about,” he said. “That’s the main thing.”

WHAT’S ON … CineCentral Filmmakers Society 2021 One-Minute Mobile Movie Challenge online showcase takes place at www.cinecentral.ca on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Audience vote happens during the live screening.

