Nanaimo country singer releases new music video

Joel Lee’s latest single can now be experienced visually as well as aurally.

The Nanaimo-based country singer recently unveiled the video for Adrenaline, the second single from his yet-to-be-released debut EP. The video, filmed in a “secret location” in Nanaimo, features Lee performing the song outdoors while motorcycle stunt riders, including Lee’s nephew, do tricks on a stretch of road. The song has another family connection, as Lee’s son Brayden plays drums on the track.

Lee said Adrenaline is about “getting that heart rate up.”

“I was writing the song during the COVID break and just thinking about spending time wisely once we get out the other side, because life’s short,” he said.

Lee said he originally wanted to feature automobile drifting in the video before speaking with his nephew and deciding on motorcycles instead. He said the stunt riding suits the message of Adrenaline.

“I’ve been riding for quite a long time, but these guys have taken it to the next level,” Lee said. “So it’s one of those things where you’re hoping maybe the next generation is getting the message [that] there are lots of things you can do to slow you down, but there are lots of things you can do to really make your mark on this world and it’s just about being young and wild and free and not being apologetic for that.”

Lee said he intends to continue releasing singles and videos for the next year, with his EP to come out in late 2021. He said he recorded six songs on the record in Nashville, which he said was an “amazing experience.” He said he has a ballad coming out in the fall and an upbeat song set for the spring.

So far response for Adrenaline has been positive, Lee said, and “everybody is blown away.” He said Adrenaline is reaching audiences as far New Zealand, where one broadcaster reported more than 2,000 requests for the song, an “unprecedented” feat.

“I always do my best,” Lee said. “Excellence is what I’m all about … but this time around people are really like, ‘Wow.’ They’re like, ‘Man, that’s from Nanaimo?’ They’re pretty surprised.”

The video for Adrenaline can be viewed here.

