Nanaimo Concert Band presents free show at Maffeo Sutton Park

Nanaimo Concert Band member Jeff Bailey plays the baritone saxophone at an outdoor show in Courtenay. On July 15, the ensemble performs at Maffeo Sutton Park. (Photo courtesy Shari Barker)

For the last three years, Dave Fullerton has been in the audience during the Nanaimo Concert Band’s summer show at Maffeo Sutton Park. This year, he’ll be leading the band.

“It’s really fulfilling for me to look ahead at that concert that I have attended since I moved to the Island and have a chance to be the conductor and to speak to the audience and present the band’s music,” said Fullerton, who became director of the Nanaimo Concert Band at the beginning of the year.

The band is presenting its free annual outdoor show at Lions Pavilion at Maffeo Sutton Park on Monday, July 15.

Fullerton’s only other outdoor Nanaimo performance was leading the band down Commercial Street on Heritage Day.

The show will feature themes from movies and musicals, as well as a dixieland combo. The band will also bring back its rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody by British rock group Queen.

“We’re very pleased to be able to play Bohemian Rhapsody again and it is by request by some of our ardent fans,” Fullerton said. “They would like to hear it again and I still remember that gasp of surprise when I announced it to the audience at the Port [Theatre].”

Fullerton said the outdoor show is an opportunity to introduce people to the concert band’s music. He said he anticipates “a whole new crowd.”

As the show may draw listeners who don’t normally attend concert band performances, Fullerton said the repertoire is designed to be a little less serious and a little more accessible.

“Our Port show has familiar tunes, but it’s also got some serious numbers … and what we try to do in the summer shows is just make sure that it stays familiar and fun and hopefully people’s kids will be up dancing,” he said.

WHAT’S ON … The Nanaimo Concert Band performs at Lions Pavilion at Maffeo Sutton Park on Monday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m.

