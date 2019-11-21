Members of the Nanaimo Chamber Orchestra rehearse for their upcoming performance at Malaspina Theatre on Nov. 23. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Chamber Orchestra goes ‘Basically Baroque’ to start new season

French horn player Keon Birney of the Vancouver Island Symphony is guest soloist

The Nanaimo Chamber Orchestra is kicking off its 2019-20 season with a performance that includes some lesser-known pieces by some well-known composers.

“We found that in the past audiences and players have just loved this baroque concert idea,” director Karl Rainer said. “It’s sort of a clear sound, fresh, accessible music. So we’re almost making this a yearly thing.”

Among the composers included in the Basicially Baroque program at Malaspina Theatre on Nov. 23 are Bach, Vivaldi, Purcell and a new discovery for Rainer, Italian composer Bononcini.

Deviating from the theme is the inclusion of Mozart’s Concerto in E flat major for French Horn and Orchestra. The composition will feature Vancouver Island Symphony French horn player Keon Birney in his first performance as chamber orchestra guest soloist.

“He’s just relocated to town here so we love making use of people who are local” Rainer said. “And I’ve known Keon for a while. He’s a great guy and a wonderful musician and he sounds fantastic.”

Birney said he’s played movements from the Mozart concerto since he was a child, but this is the first time he’ll be performing it as a professional in its entirety. He said when Rainer asked him which composition he wanted to play, “I couldn’t think of a better piece than this because it’s just been a big part of my French horn career from a student up until now.”

He described the piece as beautiful and elegant and “right in the sweet spot” of the range of the instrument, meaning it doesn’t go too high or too low.

“You can just really concentrate on just being very musical and expressive without worrying about some of the more extreme aspects of the range or things like that,” Birney said. “So I think for a player it’s just very comfortable to play. You can just enjoy yourself as you’re trying to convey what it is in your mind to the audience and just have a good time.”

WHAT’S ON … The Nanaimo Chamber Orchestra presents Basically Baroque at Malaspina Theatre, VIU Bldg. 310, on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students and free from children 12 and under. Available online or cash only at the door.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nanaimo’s Kirkwood Academy presents 20th production of ‘The Nutcracker’
Next story
Poets pub night at Cornerstone in Courtenay

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Poets pub night at Cornerstone in Courtenay

    Ever wonder what it would be like to sit in a pub in Scotland or the Yukon and listen to Robbie Burns or Robert Service recite their raucous poems with a glass of wine or a pint of beer in their hands? Well, welcome to Poet's Pub Night held on the last Monday of every month (Nov. 25) from 7-9 p.m. at the Cornerstone Taproom on Cliffe and Fifth. This is a chance to enjoy the lighter side of poetry. The evening is hosted by Lawrence Cooper, poet laureate of the Comox Valley. The evening features some prewritten poems from poets on a given topic and then some on the spot writing and sharing. This month's topic is Chasing Away the Winter Blues. Bring your really sad poems and then we will help you chase all the blues away. You do not have to have a prewritten poem or be a melancholy poet to get in the door. Just come and join in and write. Everyone including shy poets, lovers of poetry (or poets), and anyone else who wants to just drop into a warm place to meet some great people is welcome.

  • Barriere Skatepark project still need to raise $74,000

    As of Oct. 29, 2019 the Barriere Skatepark Society is now an incorporated non-profit Society in the province of British Columbia. Originally the Society was known as the Barriere Skatepark Supporters Group, which was formed in the fall of 2016. Their Facebook page: Barriere Skatepark Society, shows 189 members.

  • New family resource centre in Houston

    Manager Marian Ells from the Houston Link to Learning said they have now opened the new Family Resource Centre in Houston. The new centre will be run out of the Link to Learning Centre and it has great new things happening. One being the toy lending program. It is available to parents, family members and caregivers. Creative and educational toys and puzzles as well as exersaucers, high chairs and much more are available at no cost for up to one month and now a family drop in where parents can come and network. Ellis said, " Sometimes when you are a parent you can feel quite isolated and this just gives the parents time for their kids to play together and a chance for parents to talk and get resources if needed." The family drop in is held every Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m - noon. For more information call the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Annual Seal Bay Jingle Bell Run upcoming

    Come one, come all to the forest of Seal Bay where Christmas sounds of sleigh bells, songs, and Santa's ho-ho-ho will ring loud and clear as the Comox Valley Road Runners once again host the annual Jingle Bell Charity Fun Run for the Comox Valley Food Bank on Sunday, Dec. 1.

  • Barriere Community Christmas Dinner coming Dec. 25

    Looking for volunteers to help make this dinner another winning event

  • Campbell River Storm lose a squeaker at home to Oceanside

    Team battles with Nanaimo for second in the North Division, heads on the road for two this weekend

  • Pedestrian suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries after being hit by train in Surrey

    The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 184th Street