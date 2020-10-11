Nanaimo chamber-folk-pop Elise Boulanger releases new single

Elise Boulanger’s latest single ‘Cigarettes et Rose’ encourages inclusivity for all people.

The single will be released on Oct. 11, and is set to become available on her website, or on different media streaming platforms such as Spotify, Youtube and Apple Music. A week after the release of the single, she intends to release the lyric video on Youtube.

Boulanger, from Nanaimo, originally wrote the song when she was travelling the world and meeting people from across the globe.

“I love meeting new people because they have different perspectives,” she said.

To build on this, whenever Boulanger would meet someone new from another country, she would ask them how to say the chorus line from Cigarettes et Rose, “invite your friends” in their native language. She said it became a ‘cool game’ she would play, and has continued throughout her travels.

The title of the song was inspired during one of Boulanger’s trips to Nice, France, ‘where they drink a lot of rose wine.’

“When you think of France, it’s typically of people smoking, and they smoke in such a beautiful way.”

Boulanger is also currently working on an instrumental version of the song and plans to send that version to her friends around the world, where they will sing the chorus line “invite your friends” in their different languages. She anticipates at least a Russian, Turkestani and Pourteguese version.

Cigarettes et Rose is not part of an album, as Boulanger said she prefers to release singles, attributing that to the fact she attended classical music school and sang many stand-alone pieces. Personally, she doesn’t listen to albums in one sitting, and prefers to just listen to one song that she likes.

Boulanger also have an upcoming show, yet to be announced, but encourages listeners to keep their eyes open.

