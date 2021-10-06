Nanaimo artist paints cars from his childhood in new exhibit

Nanaimo artist Rod Corraini’s latest exhibition ‘Yesteryear’s Wheels’ is on display at Art 10 Gallery until the end of the month. (Josef Jacobson/News Bulletin)

In his latest exhibit, Nanaimo painter Rod Corraini thinks back to his youth and recalls the funny-looking cars his relatives drove.

For the month of October, Corraini presents Yesteryear’s Wheels at Art 10 Gallery. The show features paintings of the kinds of cars Corraini would see when going on outings with visiting family members as a child in the 1960s.

“I remember my mother’s side of the family coming to the house and everybody going out and doing stuff and I have very fond memories from back then…” Corraini said. “And the cars looked funny because my mom’s side of the family, a lot of them drove English cars from the ’40s and ’50s.”

For Corraini the show is a culmination of a project that began five years ago and only finished this summer.

“I didn’t really break my brains trying to come up with a whole series of these things in a few short months,” he said. “They came on gradually, these paintings, whenever I’d see something that would remind me of my childhood.”

Corraini said he was inspired to paint the cars of his youth because of those good memories they evoke in him. He said seeing older cars in-person has the same effect.

“Every once in a while I’ll go to a car show or I’ll see an old car driving by and it will remind me of something from my childhood and usually good thoughts,” he said.

WHAT’S ON … Rod Corraini presents Yesteryear’s Wheels at Art 10 Gallery, Nanaimo North Town Centre, from now until Oct. 30.

RELATED: Nanaimo’s Art 10 Gallery celebrates original member’s 90th birthday at upcoming show

RELATED: Nanaimo painter presents portraits of Island wildlife at Art 10 Gallery

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin