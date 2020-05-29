Nanaimo Art Gallery announces new executive director

The Nanaimo Art Gallery has named its new executive director.

In a May 29 press release, the gallery announced that Carolyn Holmes, formerly executive director of the Two Rivers Gallery in Prince George, will take on the role starting July 13. The position was made vacant after previous executive director Julie Bevan left to become the City of Nanaimo’s manager of culture and events this spring.

“I am thoroughly looking forward to joining the strong team at Nanaimo Art Gallery and connecting with the local and regional communities,” Holmes said in the press release. “This is a perfect time for embracing new challenges and opportunities and I am excited to give my all to the role of executive director.”

Holmes is heavily involved in art and heritage in the province. She currently sits on the BC Museums Association council, the BCMA education and professional development committee, the BC Heritage Emergency Response Network and the Prince George Public Library board. She is also a member of the Canadian Art Museum Directors Organization, the Canadian Museums Association and the Cultural Services Advisory Council for the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

Holmes, who holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from Queen’s University and a masters of museum studies degree from the University of Toronto, has previously worked at art galleries in Ontario, including the the Art Gallery of Ontario and the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. She spent 20 years at Two Rivers Gallery, including four and a half as executive director.

“Nanaimo Art Gallery is fortunate and excited to have Carolyn Holmes take on the executive director role,” NAG board president Debra Jacklin said. “Building on the incredible work of our previous leadership, Holmes is the right person to progress the Gallery’s vision and to continue the work of inspiring our community through art.”

