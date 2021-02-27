Nanaimo African Heritage Society presents virtual Black History Month gala

The Nanaimo African Heritage Society is capping its month of Black History Month celebrations with a virtual gala on Sunday, Feb. 28. (News Bulletin photo)

Throughout February the Nanaimo African Heritage Society has been putting on events for Black History Month and this weekend the celebrations conclude with a virtual edition of the group’s yearly gala.

The 21st annual Black History Month gala will be live-streamed on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘Moving Forward Through Hope and Unity.’

The performers include Ballet Victoria, poet Olive Russell, drummer and singer Ezra Kwizera, comedian Jean Paul, dancer Sinbad and jazz musicians Diana Braithwaite and Chris Whiteley. Guest speakers include motivational speaker Pamela Sylvan, sociology professor Charles Quist-Adade and NAHS founder and president Shalema Gantt.

“I feel blessed that we were able to pull something together,” Gantt said. “I feel blessed that even thought we’re not going to be able to hug each other and see each other and have that camaraderie that we have each year with people, we will be able to reach out to a whole new audience and a bigger audience.”

WHAT’S ON … Nanaimo African Heritage Society’s 21st annual Gala celebrating Black History Month takes place on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. Tickets $22.23, available here.

